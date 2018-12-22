Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com (HLX) by 21.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 153,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,356 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.41 million, down from 700,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 2.89 million shares traded or 97.24% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has risen 8.19% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 16957.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 45,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,885 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25M, up from 269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35 million shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $288.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 10,050 shares to 20,240 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) by 50,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Williams Cos. (WMB) Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Project – StreetInsider.com" on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha" published on December 14, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Friday, November 2. CREEL MICHAEL A bought $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, November 2. $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856 worth of stock. $64,218 worth of stock was bought by Zamarin Chad J. on Tuesday, November 6.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Among 12 analysts covering Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.89% negative EPS growth.