Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) by 67.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 106,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,355 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, down from 159,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in United Community Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 2.53 million shares traded or 392.34% up from the average. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 17.57% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.57% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Net $37.7M; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 4.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 594,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12.65M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $718.88M, up from 12.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products

More notable recent United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on September 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on February 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger With NLFC Holdings Corp., the Parent of Navitas Credit Corp. – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2018. More interesting news about United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Community Banks, Inc. President of Community Banking to Retire – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 30.95% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.42 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $43.55 million for 9.37 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Can You Still Order Last Minute Holiday Gifts? – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Chipotle Stock Be An Investor Safe Haven During This Correction? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Ways Starbucks Crushed It in Fiscal 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Big Reasons Why I’m Not Worried About Starbucks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2018.

