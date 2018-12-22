Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 3.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 245,676 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.35M, up from 237,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 192,303 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 335.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 335,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.72M, up from 99,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 9.63M shares traded or 135.00% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 29.82% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Noah Holdings Limited had 4 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of NOAH in report on Wednesday, November 9 to “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 10 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) CEO Jingbo Wang on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Suffered Double-Digit Drops – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) CEO Jingbo Wang on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noah: Q2 Was A Blip In A Positive Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $70.76 million activity. 3,193 shares valued at $63,668 were bought by Windlinger Jerry on Tuesday, December 4. ALAMEDDINE A R bought $105,499 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Tuesday, November 27. Sheffield Bryan also sold $70.38M worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Tuesday, August 28. Roberts Colin sold $302,100 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Wednesday, June 27. Hinson Mike also sold $383,180 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Friday, August 24. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Brokmeyer Ron bought $19,990.

Among 41 analysts covering Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE), 36 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 101 reduced holdings.

More important recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “FS Investment Corp closes merger with Corporate Capital Trust – PE Hub” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Parsley Energy provides preliminary 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha”, 247Wallst.com published: “OPEC Likely to Cut Production: 4 Stocks to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) was released by: Pehub.com and their article: “InstarAGF acquires US aviation infrastructure assets for $450 mln – PE Hub” with publication date: December 19, 2018.