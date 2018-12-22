Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 24.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 15,019 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock declined 21.69%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 47,405 shares with $1.35 million value, down from 62,424 last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $1.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 2.77 million shares traded or 98.48% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has risen 76.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 26/03/2018 – Tenet wins investor Glenview’s support for board nominations; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”

Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) had an increase of 3.95% in short interest. AMAG’s SI was 10.10M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.95% from 9.72 million shares previously. With 1.30 million avg volume, 8 days are for Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s short sellers to cover AMAG’s short positions. The SI to Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 38.86%. The stock decreased 6.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1.05 million shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has risen 26.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $540 MLN – $580 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Amag Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopause; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.59; 09/03/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AMAV.Vl – EXPECTS A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS OPERATING RESULT FOR 2018 RUNNING TO MID-SEVEN-DIGIT EURO FIGURE; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Raises 2018 View To Rev $540M-$580M; 26/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Submits a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Bremelanotide for the treatmen; 23/03/2018 – AMAG, SANDOZ IN STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL ON FERAHEME LITIGATION; 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in Premenopausal Women

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 81.43% or $1.14 from last year’s $1.4 per share. THC’s profit will be $26.65M for 16.87 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) stake by 15,194 shares to 21,394 valued at $1.53 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Dropbox Inc stake by 34,684 shares and now owns 75,287 shares. Greensky Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tenet Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) on Monday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of THC in report on Friday, June 29 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 104.99 million shares or 1.54% more from 103.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 24,873 shares. 257,471 are held by Century Cos Incorporated. 193,625 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 178,000 shares. Brigade Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 130,407 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Td Capital Ltd has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau Associates Incorporated reported 0.47% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Somerset Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 28 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 30,700 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 12,397 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 595,552 shares. Smith Asset Ltd Partnership owns 84,881 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, makes, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. The company has market cap of $508.37 million. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme , an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.08 million shares or 0.64% less from 43.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Clark Estates New York invested 0.5% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). 86,100 were accumulated by Spark Inv Mngmt. Sei Invests Com holds 0.04% or 585,062 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,013 shares. Kbc Nv holds 55,800 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 641,530 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 156 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.05% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 18,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 2,740 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 33,580 shares. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Among 3 analysts covering Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Amag Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMAG in report on Monday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Tuesday, November 6. FBR Capital maintained AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) rating on Monday, August 6. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $31 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) rating on Monday, August 6. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Neutral” rating and $18 target.