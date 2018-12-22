Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 7.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,742 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.91M, down from 279,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 2.65 million shares traded or 118.72% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 17.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS APOLLO OFFER UNDERVALUES COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S BLACK SEE HIGH-PRICE, LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT FOR NOW; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – UPDATE APOLLO’S AGREEMENT WITH THE DWELLOP FOUNDERS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 26/05/2018 – Family Release Regarding the Passing of Apollo, Skylab Astronaut Alan Bean; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup Rejects Apollo Management Preliminary Takeover Offer; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition – sources via @LianaBaker @GregRoumeliotis; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO TO OFFER PFD SHRS; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) by 184.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 399,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 616,802 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.41M, up from 217,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Travelport Worldwide Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 4.96 million shares traded or 113.88% up from the average. Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) has risen 19.95% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TVPT News: 26/03/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS WILL SEEK TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH TRAVELPORT’S BOARD, MANAGEMENT ABOUT NUMEROUS OPERATIONAL, STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES; 26/03/2018 – ELLIOT TAKES 11.8% TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE STAKE, MAY URGE SALE; 09/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 26/03/2018 – Liana B. Baker: Elliott’s private equity arm is speaking to banks about financing potential bid for Travelport; 04/05/2018 – TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD TVPT.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $15; 26/03/2018 – TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P. IT HAS TAKEN AN 11.8% ECONOMIC INTEREST IN COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – ELLIOT TO URGE TRAVELPORT TO EXPLORE SALE OF ALL, PARTS OF CO; 26/03/2018 – Travelport comments on Elliott Associates, L.P. investment; 04/04/2018 – TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD – SIGNED RENEWAL AGREEMENT FOR CO TO CONTINUE PROVIDING PRICING, BOOKING, TICKETING TECHNOLOGY & CONTENT TO PRICELINE; 26/03/2018 – TRAVELPORT CONSIDERS CONTRIBUTIONS BY ALL HLDRS ABOUT STRATEGY

Among 9 analysts covering Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelport Worldwide Limited had 19 analyst reports since December 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 28. Imperial Capital downgraded Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) on Tuesday, December 11 to “In-Line” rating. The stock of Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 2 by Cowen & Co. Sterne Agee CRT reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Wednesday, April 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Underperform” on Friday, January 5. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 4 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, January 23 report.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 20,127 shares to 127,533 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 279,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 63.11% or $0.77 from last year’s $1.22 per share. APO’s profit will be $181.78M for 13.19 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 139.67 million shares or 0.86% less from 140.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Markel Corp holds 0.56% or 967,500 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 10,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 134,100 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 5.52M shares. Georgia-based Covey Advisors Ltd has invested 3.11% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Creative Planning reported 7,179 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc owns 16,065 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 365 shares. Next Fincl Gru invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 302,057 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 500 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 97,636 shares. 13,500 are held by Birinyi Associates. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 14,558 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $848.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 17,500 shares to 175,720 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 7,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.