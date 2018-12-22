Patriot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Wealth Management Inc sold 24,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,020 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.09 million, down from 144,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 131,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 717,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.88 million, up from 586,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 09/04/2018 - AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 14/05/2018 - Gilead's Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 24/04/2018 - MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 24/05/2018 - Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 24/05/2018 - AbbVie Study's Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 28/03/2018 - lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, September 11. Rosenblatt reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Friday, September 11 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, November 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $190.0 target. Nomura maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 13. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 17.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $793.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52,296 shares to 83,054 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mawer Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,000 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 2.21 million shares stake. Loomis Sayles And Com LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,152 shares. Lloyds Banking Grp Plc holds 0.5% or 182 shares in its portfolio. 330,847 are held by Axiom International Ltd Co De. Cap has 0.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.18 million shares. Nomura Asset Management invested in 3.62% or 1.65 million shares. Bowen Hanes And Company Inc has 254,505 shares. Glynn Cap Management Ltd stated it has 8,400 shares. 76,113 are owned by Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Spinnaker Trust, Maine-based fund reported 52,539 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 134,865 shares. Mu Invs Ltd holds 32,000 shares. Trust Inv Advsr reported 27,832 shares. Riverpark Lc has 107,789 shares for 4.69% of their portfolio.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Apple (AAPL) Stock Fall Again? – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Looking For A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Secret Weapon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Worse Than Useless – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer withdraws European marketing application for Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “AbbVie Stock Could Become a New Happy Pill for Investors – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie revamps senior management – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer secures Humira license from AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. TILTON GLENN F had bought 5,400 shares worth $496,274 on Wednesday, June 27. Shares for $8.81 million were sold by Schumacher Laura J. $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $1.50 million worth of stock was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11. $3.82M worth of stock was sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. 60,000 shares were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $5.40 million.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 75,406 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $88.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 849,213 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 13 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 17 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 18 report. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, June 11 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, July 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 29 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Welch And Forbes Limited Com holds 1.04% or 461,509 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Pwr reported 115,668 shares. Blue Fin Capital holds 15,913 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 17,377 shares. Haverford Tru stated it has 90,065 shares. Us State Bank De reported 2.83M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Schnieders Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.2% or 30,976 shares. Cap Fund has 1.47 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability holds 70,611 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.7% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Horseman Cap Management owns 21,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Field & Main National Bank & Trust holds 11,830 shares. Mengis Cap holds 12,545 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 29,473 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).