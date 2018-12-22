Payden & Rygel increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 14306.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 457,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 461,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.79M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09 million shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 142,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.99 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $677.25 million, down from 10.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.18M shares traded or 113.21% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 20,500 shares to 334,017 shares, valued at $37.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 52,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,700 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1,725 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company accumulated 67,756 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kessler Invest Group Lc owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 239 shares. Girard invested in 71,191 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 509,802 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 853,350 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 137,472 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc holds 17,565 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 410 shares. 1.91 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md. Spc Fincl stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 126,862 were accumulated by Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company. Chesley Taft & Ltd Company holds 28,855 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $4.63 million activity. $47,370 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was bought by SASTRE MARIA. 13,204 shares were sold by MILLER HEIDI, worth $604,321. The insider Williams-Roll Jacqueline sold 2,450 shares worth $105,919. Nudi Jonathon had sold 5,066 shares worth $225,155 on Monday, July 9.

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Friday, August 28. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, December 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 30 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, November 8. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 22 report. Susquehanna maintained the shares of GIS in report on Sunday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by UBS. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, December 7. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 29.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) by 70,680 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $45.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 4.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Architects Incorporated has 0.07% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 5,897 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 1,650 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 0.01% or 3,643 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cushing Asset Mngmt LP owns 2.61 million shares. Mercer Advisers owns 1,979 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Green Square Ltd Llc owns 96,568 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.09% or 92,321 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.03% or 5,382 shares. Wetherby Asset accumulated 11,677 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fmr Lc owns 209,634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aull & Monroe Management Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 13,446 shares. Cipher Cap LP stated it has 0.15% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).