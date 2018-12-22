Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Us Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) stake by 9.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,133 shares as Us Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)’s stock declined 10.35%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 40,985 shares with $4.86 million value, down from 45,118 last quarter. Us Physical Therapy Inc now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.07. About 279,756 shares traded or 206.16% up from the average. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 56.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.45% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 20/03/2018 – Chmn Pullins Gifts 500 Of US Physical Therapy Inc; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) formed wedge down with $18.52 target or 6.00% below today’s $19.70 share price. PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) has $893.34 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 1.37 million shares traded or 1737.39% up from the average. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 6.60% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PBF Logistics had 3 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of PBFX in report on Tuesday, November 6 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold PBF Logistics LP shares while 13 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 13.03% more from 12.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 16,835 shares. 1.78 million are held by Tortoise Capital Ltd Co. Morgan Stanley has 192,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 4,652 shares in its portfolio. 1,426 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Serv Gp. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 170,597 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). 11,829 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Arrow Inv Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 23,062 shares. 625,625 are held by Advisory Rech. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc holds 147,326 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 19,950 shares.

Analysts await PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.5 per share. PBFX’s profit will be $25.39 million for 8.79 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Logistics LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $15,638 activity. The insider Jones Bruce A. bought $15,638.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. Another trade for 1,200 shares valued at $132,828 was made by Chapman Harry S on Tuesday, December 11. READING CHRISTOPHER J had sold 8,768 shares worth $1.01M on Tuesday, August 14. MCAFEE LAWRANCE W sold $351,199 worth of stock. The insider BROOKNER MARK J sold 2,500 shares worth $290,000. 1,250 shares were sold by Trier Clayton, worth $144,375 on Friday, August 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.87, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold USPH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.83 million shares or 2.36% more from 11.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 223,286 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 63,684 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Smith Asset Management Gru LP has invested 0.01% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 12,684 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors reported 0% stake. Bryn Mawr reported 0.26% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,584 shares. Invesco has 0.01% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 19,074 shares stake. Albert D Mason has invested 0.56% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Parkside Bancshares & has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Element Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.09% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Bahl Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 29,425 shares. 627,100 were reported by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 336 shares to 5,191 valued at $10.40 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares (IWF) stake by 5,211 shares and now owns 65,608 shares. Johnson Controls Intl Plc was raised too.

Analysts await U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.49 per share. USPH’s profit will be $7.99M for 39.71 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.56% negative EPS growth.