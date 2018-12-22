PCHAIN (PAI) drops -1.51% for a day

It was bad day for PCHAIN (PAI), as it declined by $-0.000106594599999999 or -1.51%, touching $0.0069536661. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that PCHAIN (PAI) is looking for the $0.00764903271 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0130183020120376. The highest price was $0.00717882 and lowest of $0.0068427207 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0070602607. It last traded at Bibox exchange.

For a month, PCHAIN (PAI) tokens went down -35.85% from $0.01084 for coin. For 100 days PAI is down -64.74% from $0.01972. It traded at $0.0001523 200 days ago. PCHAIN (PAI) has 461.00 million coins mined with the market cap $3.21 million. It has 2.10B coins in circulation. It was founded on 24/05/2018. The Crypto PAI has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The PCHAIN Network is an infrastructure level public chain system with native support for multi-chain applications and EVM, providing an open, scalable platform for third-party developers in the industry.

PAI is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the PAICHAIN network.