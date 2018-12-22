Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings LTD (BCRH) investors sentiment increased to 0.53 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.05, from 0.48 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 10 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 19 sold and reduced their positions in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings LTD. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.17 million shares, down from 3.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 12 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) stake by 43.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 1.21 million shares as Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC)’s stock declined 15.74%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.56M shares with $27.92 million value, down from 2.77M last quarter. Manulife Financial Corp. now has $27.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 4.06M shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 28.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online

Among 2 analysts covering Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Manulife Financial had 2 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Athenex, National CineMedia, Macy’s, Manulife Financial, CBS, and Strategic Education Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “This Stock Just Raised its Dividend by 14%! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials rally, but still down YTD – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “John Hancock Announces 2019 Boston Marathon US Elite Team – GuruFocus.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife Financial declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. MFC’s profit will be $992.54 million for 6.84 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.28% negative EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Restaurant Brands International stake by 28,500 shares to 683,821 valued at $40.47M in 2018Q3. It also upped Brookfield Business Partners stake by 13,350 shares and now owns 28,350 shares. Nutrien Ltd was raised too.

The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 41,050 shares traded or 86.27% up from the average. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) has declined 51.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRH News: 26/03/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 18 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – SEES TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 24/04/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – TAKES OVER PACKAGING SPECIALIST KNAUER-UNIPLAST; 25/04/2018 – Staude Capital: Calls for Orderly Windup of Blue Capital Alternative Income Fund; 30/04/2018 – Blue Capital Reinsurance 1Q EPS 6c; 09/03/2018 Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 10 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – AGREES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF KNAUER HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AND ITS GENERAL PARTNER, KNAUER HOLDING VERWALTUNGS-GMBH; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE FY CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE 47% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO € 141.8 MILLION

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market. The company has market cap of $49.80 million.

More notable recent Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Blue Capital Comments on Impact of Natural Catastrophes on Fourth Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BCRH, LOB, LAND – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP, Blue Capital Reinsurance, CRH Medical, Friedman Industries, CM Finance, and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Stockhouse” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blue Capital Reinsurance slips after big Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blue Capital Reinsurance declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2018.