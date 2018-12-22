Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) by 133.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.01 million, up from 226,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $805.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 1.21M shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has risen 14.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 14/05/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Exclusive first look at Betty Buckley as Gran’ma in Preacher; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting; 27/03/2018 – BallenIsles Charities Foundation sets another fundraising record — awarding more than Half-a-Million Dollars in Financial Gran; 27/03/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP GCM.TO – QTRLY REVENUE $70.9 MLN VS $50.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Corrects Announcement of Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M; 18/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 5,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,974 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.23 million, up from 162,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8200 target in Monday, April 23 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, September 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 30 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 19 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SLB in report on Tuesday, April 19 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 1 report.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. The insider AYAT SIMON sold $3.40 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Granite Investment Limited Liability Com holds 56,888 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Westfield Ltd Partnership invested in 4,824 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 376,708 shares. 14,836 were reported by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northern Limited Liability holds 1.22% or 86,990 shares in its portfolio. Century Cos holds 10.22M shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 363,977 shares. Fincl Consulate holds 3,822 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc has invested 0.35% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 977,192 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 70,371 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Bell Tolls For Schlumberger That It Is Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) – Keeping It Close At Peloton Technologies With ‘Advanced Cruise Control’ – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Prices: This Exec’s Outlook Says This Downturn Will Be Short Lived – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Gran Tierra Energy had 9 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, February 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 29 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Top Pick” rating in Monday, June 20 report. As per Monday, December 14, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

Another recent and important Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Form 8-K General Moly, Inc For: Dec 12 – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 338,640 shares to 437,139 shares, valued at $17.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 12,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,678 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ).