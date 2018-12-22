Peconic Partners Llc decreased Dycom Inds Inc (DY) stake by 95.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc sold 122,960 shares as Dycom Inds Inc (DY)’s stock declined 32.67%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 6,000 shares with $508,000 value, down from 128,960 last quarter. Dycom Inds Inc now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.26% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 1.35 million shares traded or 161.43% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.21, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 16 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 17 sold and reduced positions in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 4.15 million shares, down from 4.25 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 11 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund for 261,990 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc owns 212,231 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M Holdings Securities Inc. has 0.1% invested in the company for 36,665 shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 234,938 shares.

More notable recent Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Teck Announces US$1.2 Billion Quebrada Blanca Transaction; QB2 Construction to Proceed – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividends By The Numbers For May 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2018. More interesting news about Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Snapshot Of Cumulative Dividend Cuts In Q2 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend Of $0.171 Per Share And Net Asset Value As Of July 31, 2018 – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 06, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 244,278 shares traded or 98.87% up from the average. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Dycom Industries had 7 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 27. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 30 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 14. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Monday, August 13. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Misled Shareholders According to Class Action – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. Investors â€“ DY – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “DY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Dycom Industries, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action â€“ DY – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OZK and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OZK, DY, IGCC, FIT and TX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.