Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 23.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 326,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.47 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 2.70 million shares traded or 292.00% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 107.81% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 5.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 2,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 62,141 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.27M, up from 59,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies

Among 12 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. HMS Holdings had 33 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) on Tuesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, June 16. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, August 21. As per Tuesday, July 21, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, November 6. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 27. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold HMSY shares while 81 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 75.79 million shares or 2.74% less from 77.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 51,700 shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 116,901 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 181,730 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,453 shares stake. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 9,564 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 51,930 shares. 17,574 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,075 shares. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj has 1.24% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 1.36 million shares. Van Berkom Associate holds 3.04% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 3.26M shares. Ameriprise has 589,879 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 22,860 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.37% or 30,000 shares.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 47 insider sales for $46.45 million activity. Shares for $923,354 were sold by LUCIA WILLIAM C on Monday, November 19. Sherman Jeffrey Scott had sold 4,205 shares worth $150,057 on Monday, December 3. Neuman Semone also sold $3.42 million worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares. South Teresa sold $156,969 worth of stock or 4,400 shares. $165,438 worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares were sold by Miller III William F. On Monday, November 19 Bjorck Meredith W sold $1.21M worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 34,332 shares.

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $19.30 million for 29.75 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $973.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 72,300 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $20.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 34,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Masters Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Archon Prns Limited Liability reported 2.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regions Fincl has 191,441 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Gabalex Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 200,000 shares or 6.41% of the stock. Winslow Ltd Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20 shares. Contravisory Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baskin Financial reported 143,706 shares. 84,477 were reported by Bbva Compass Bankshares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt accumulated 15,877 shares or 1.36% of the stock. 588,102 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Enterprise Financial Svcs reported 0.36% stake. Burney holds 111,953 shares. St Germain D J reported 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 39,649 are held by Blume Cap. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.07% or 405,118 shares in its portfolio.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $718.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,010 shares to 175,241 shares, valued at $14.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 5 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 26. Piper Jaffray maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Sell” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, January 12. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 18. On Monday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, July 20 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, August 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 11. Cowen & Co maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, September 14. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $95.0 target.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. Another trade for 140,638 shares valued at $15.05M was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. On Wednesday, October 3 Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 29,192 shares. On Friday, November 9 IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 47,733 shares.