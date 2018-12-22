Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 20.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 8,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,461 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75 million, up from 40,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.50% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 67.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 61,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,821 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.06M, down from 90,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 4.03 million shares traded or 151.03% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 25.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Moffett Nathanson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 31 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, October 27. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, June 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by SunTrust. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Thursday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 27. As per Monday, October 24, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Thursday, July 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 138,052 shares. Covington Capital Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dubuque Financial Bank Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Schwab Charles Investment Inc accumulated 20.58M shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware owns 196,500 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 10.89M shares. Sunbelt Secs owns 6,907 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Roundview Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 10,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors has 1.16 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 3G Ptnrs Lp, New York-based fund reported 8.61 million shares. The Florida-based Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 79,379 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn stated it has 263,046 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Year in Review: A new entertainment landscape takes shape – L.A. Biz” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Just Gave Google a Big Advertising Win – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 19, 2018 : F, TEVA, EEP, QQQ, EMB, AMD, MSFT, BAC, FOXA, CMCSA, DWDP, WFC – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IVV, UNH, CMCSA, DIS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cable Stocks Rose as Streaming Stocks Fell – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $137.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 11,199 shares to 37,663 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB) by 15,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,575 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. BACON KENNETH J also sold $282,799 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $4.85 million activity. $107,591 worth of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) was sold by JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Casino sector follows MGM higher – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The Las Vegas Slowdown Hits Boyd Gaming – The Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Casino sector perky after Caesars M&A report – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Arconic, Chipotle, GrubHub, Halliburton, Humana, Yelp and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It’s A Good Time To Buy BP – Cramer’s Lightning Round (10/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Boyd Gaming Corporation had 50 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, December 6. The stock of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Sterne Agee CRT. Barclays Capital maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) rating on Thursday, February 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21 target. Susquehanna maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 8 by JP Morgan. The stock of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, December 3 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold BYD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 77.09 million shares or 0.52% less from 77.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 19,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 2.02M shares. Raymond James holds 30,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,220 were reported by Huntington National Bank. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp invested in 33,293 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Ltd invested 0.06% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Td Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 6,300 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Moreover, Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 181 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Management invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Bluemar Cap Management Limited Co owns 34,677 shares. Element Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 8,812 shares. Cap Fund Sa owns 0.06% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 344,699 shares.