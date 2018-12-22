Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 41.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 33,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,796 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.88M, up from 79,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 11,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,064 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.59 million, down from 115,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 2.50 million shares traded or 64.28% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 07/05/2018 – Equifax provides more detail to Congress on cyber security incident; 02/04/2018 – Equifax revealed last year that a massive hacking exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million consumers; 14/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: Reminder $EFX said:The Special Committee’s report, which is attached, concludes that “none of the four executives; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 23/03/2018 – From Online Shopping to the F&I Office, ProMax Adds Speed to Car Selling with Equifax; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach

More recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Equifax (EFX) Canada Reports Acquisition of JLR Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 20 analysts covering Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Equifax Inc had 76 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, July 27. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 7. As per Thursday, November 9, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. JP Morgan maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, October 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 31. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 12 with “Buy”. Bank of America initiated Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold EFX shares while 134 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 101.90 million shares or 2.93% less from 104.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,825 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Atria Invests Limited Liability invested in 6,867 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 10,000 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 4,144 were reported by Signaturefd Llc. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 1.91 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 205,597 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs accumulated 2,795 shares. 206,558 are held by Harris Associates Lp. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 93 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.39 per share. EFX’s profit will be $160.36 million for 17.11 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.67% negative EPS growth.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $530.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 18,041 shares to 207,591 shares, valued at $47.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, December 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer. SunTrust maintained the shares of CVS in report on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 16 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 11. Needham maintained the shares of CVS in report on Friday, September 8 with “Hold” rating. Leerink Swann maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85.0 target in Tuesday, November 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 9 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company invested in 3,029 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp owns 47,208 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 69,534 are owned by Country Club Tru Co Na. Narwhal Mngmt owns 0.48% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,610 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.45% or 2.34M shares. Chemical State Bank holds 39,451 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2.09% or 111,263 shares. 83,115 were reported by Stephens Ar. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Company has invested 2.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Intact Invest Mgmt accumulated 143,400 shares or 0.4% of the stock. The New York-based American Inc has invested 1.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Davis R M Incorporated holds 7,058 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Hourican Kevin on Monday, August 27. Another trade for 21,534 shares valued at $1.72 million was sold by Bisaccia Lisa. On Monday, September 17 Boratto Eva C sold $1.03 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 13,311 shares. 25,159 shares valued at $2.02M were sold by Denton David M on Thursday, November 29.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 19,406 shares to 47,071 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,157 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).