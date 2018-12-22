Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 9.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 3,515 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 22.04%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 39,633 shares with $4.47M value, up from 36,118 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $37.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02 million shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct)

Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EEM) had a decrease of 20.64% in short interest. EEM’s SI was 101.52M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 20.64% from 127.92M shares previously. With 91.23M avg volume, 1 days are for Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s short sellers to cover EEM’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 143.67 million shares traded or 53.84% up from the average. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) has declined 13.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.10% the S&P500.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity. 21,500 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares with value of $1.98 million were bought by FERGUSON J BRIAN.

Among 9 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by JP Morgan. U.S. Capital Advisors upgraded the shares of PSX in report on Friday, November 16 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of PSX in report on Wednesday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, October 3. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 29. Citigroup maintained the shares of PSX in report on Friday, September 7 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, October 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $135 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 14,448 shares in its portfolio. South State reported 42,733 shares stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Company accumulated 95,011 shares. Arvest Bancorp Trust Division accumulated 0.24% or 31,928 shares. Leavell owns 0.22% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 17,900 shares. Blackrock Inc has 33.10 million shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.19% or 1,779 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Archford Cap Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Security Natl Trust holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,425 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,013 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.75% or 47,258 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Limited Liability invested in 2.2% or 136,030 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Llc reported 3,489 shares. Kings Point Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).