Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 28.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 293 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,338 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68M, up from 1,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 13.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 9,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.12M, up from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.02. About 1.51M shares traded or 168.98% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Front Barnett Assocs Lc stated it has 10,059 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Zwj Counsel has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt invested in 3.21% or 8,470 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Inc holds 135 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Management reported 3,480 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability holds 15,855 shares. Nadler Grp Incorporated owns 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,515 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 3.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,235 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,280 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 59,136 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc owns 7,905 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 37,773 shares. Sandy Spring Bank reported 1.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Peoples Financial Services Corp, which manages about $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,900 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, October 16 with “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, April 27. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $1840 target. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Aegis Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, October 23 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 25 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, July 28. J.P. Morgan maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 2. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $1650.0 target.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A had sold 2,000 shares worth $3.92M. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million. On Thursday, November 15 Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,030 shares. Reynolds Shelley had sold 437 shares worth $687,447. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02M. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 3,200 shares worth $5.31 million.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Ingredion Inc had 31 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, June 26. Jefferies maintained the shares of INGR in report on Thursday, June 29 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $95 target in Friday, October 30 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 24. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $156.0 target in Wednesday, January 10 report. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Wednesday, November 15 to “Overweight”. Citigroup downgraded Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on Friday, May 4 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 8 by Societe Generale. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 4 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 14 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold INGR shares while 138 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 58.34 million shares or 0.16% less from 58.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.82% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 291,468 shares. Cohen Klingenstein, New York-based fund reported 13,598 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability reported 76,383 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 0% or 50 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 585,769 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Interstate Commercial Bank invested in 500 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Invest Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 4,495 shares. M&R Cap Management Inc holds 1,722 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 16,900 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% stake. 7,210 were reported by Tower Rech Cap (Trc). Assetmark has 423 shares. Asset Management One Comm, a Japan-based fund reported 120,510 shares. Grace And White owns 1.68% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 75,240 shares.