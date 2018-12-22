Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 1.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 36,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $141.15 million, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 1.48 million shares traded or 169.41% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 4.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 13,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,912 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.73 million, up from 117,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 1.11 million shares traded or 52.93% up from the average. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 18.37% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Cont Ops EPS 23c; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 16/03/2018 PerkinElmer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Appoints James Mock As Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Rev $644M; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PKI shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 103.17 million shares or 1.81% less from 105.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wade G W And Inc reported 4,695 shares stake. Qs invested in 0% or 3,332 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 27,446 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Co has invested 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 55 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 15,881 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 38 shares. Research has invested 0.34% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Cibc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 30,619 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 7,000 shares. 12,689 are owned by Natixis. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com accumulated 55,936 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 11.63 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 11,935 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,358 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE:PKI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. PerkinElmer Inc had 61 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 18 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The stock of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 3. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 20. Jefferies maintained PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) on Tuesday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, August 31. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Thursday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $17.19 million activity. On Friday, August 31 LOPARDO NICHOLAS A sold $249,156 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 2,700 shares. Shares for $319,088 were sold by Butters Deborah A. on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 150,612 shares valued at $14.62 million was made by FRIEL ROBERT F on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $454,750 was sold by MICHAS ALEXIS P. Corbett James sold 4,175 shares worth $393,870. Another trade for 2,206 shares valued at $184,455 was sold by Witz Pascale.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 18,958 shares to 26,947 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 12,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,247 shares, and cut its stake in Consol Energy Inc.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.29 per share. EPR’s profit will be $102.58 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.66% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. EPR Properties had 40 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 16. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 1. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann on Thursday, September 17. Ladenburg maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72.0 target in Monday, February 5 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 64.05 million shares or 0.96% less from 64.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 23,323 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 6,036 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 17 shares. 218 were accumulated by Next Financial Incorporated. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 54 shares. Mesirow Financial Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 26,635 shares. Coldstream Cap Inc holds 14,429 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 23,659 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.12% or 3,300 shares. Weiss Multi owns 140,608 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% or 125,245 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 0% or 29,478 shares. 11,077 were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors.

