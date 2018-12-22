Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by 12.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.48M, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 9.63M shares traded or 61.92% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 29.82% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 4.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 19,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 377,254 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.39M, down from 396,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 16.32 million shares traded or 158.14% up from the average. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 6.65% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

Since June 27, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 3 sales for $70.76 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Brokmeyer Ron, worth $60,900. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $27,320 was bought by Desai Hemang. 13,328 Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares with value of $383,180 were sold by Hinson Mike. The insider Windlinger Jerry bought $63,668. The insider Roberts Colin sold $302,100. Shares for $70.38M were sold by Sheffield Bryan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 248.99 million shares or 1.73% less from 253.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 85,090 shares. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 67,016 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 1.45M shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs owns 162,242 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 32 shares. 14,532 are held by Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Llc. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Viking LP accumulated 16.62 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 242 shares. 1.10M are held by Cardinal Cap Management Ltd Com Ct. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 55,200 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $488.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 90,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. PE’s profit will be $148.90 million for 7.91 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE), 36 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Parsley Energy Inc had 161 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, November 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 10. PiperJaffray maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, September 18. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $31 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 30. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Friday, May 4. Wunderlich initiated Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Friday, June 17. Wunderlich has “Buy” rating and $32 target.

Analysts await Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NEM’s profit will be $149.14M for 29.94 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Mining Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $7.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 71,850 shares to 862,438 shares, valued at $85.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 123,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 sales for $2.24 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Dorward-King Elaine J, worth $112,410 on Monday, July 2. $130,622 worth of stock was sold by Gottesfeld Stephen P on Monday, July 2. Goldberg Gary J sold $149,880 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Monday, July 2. Lawson Scott P sold $150,185 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Monday, October 1. MacGowan William N sold $157,207 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Thursday, November 1. $61,060 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Buese Nancy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 59 investors sold NEM shares while 174 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 429.40 million shares or 0.19% less from 430.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 83,155 are held by Hartford. Levin Capital Strategies Lp invested in 0% or 7,500 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 106,123 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 76,596 are owned by Gam Ag. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 245,982 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1.20 million shares. Moreover, Twin Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.25% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 179,447 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 926 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 426 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 15,453 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 17,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 560 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 206,846 shares.