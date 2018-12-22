ALEAFIA HEALTH INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had a decrease of 42.86% in short interest. ALEAF’s SI was 179,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 42.86% from 313,800 shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 0 days are for ALEAFIA HEALTH INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)’s short sellers to cover ALEAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.0077 during the last trading session, reaching $0.947. About 204,231 shares traded. Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 917.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 180,268 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 199,926 shares with $22.35M value, up from 19,658 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $154.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26M shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M

Aleafia Inc. owns and operates a healthcare clinic that provides medical cannabis therapy to achieve optimum recovery and minimize illness and injury's cumulative effects. The company has market cap of $151.60 million. The firm provides medical cannabis therapy, pain management, physiotherapy, chiropractor, osteopathy, registered massage therapy, laser therapy, orthotics, and custom braces and compression socks. It currently has negative earnings. It provides consulting and support services for managing cannabis-sensitive cases.

More notable recent Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cannabis consolidation: Aleafia buying Emblem – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aleafia closes deals with Serruya Private Equity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Aleafia Health Inc Acquires Emblem Corp: CEOs Geoff Benic (CVE:ALEF) and Nick Dean (CVE:EMC) Explain the Merger – Midas Letter” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Aleafia Health Inc (CVE:ALEF) Reports 36 Percent Sequential Growth – Midas Letter” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Rech Investors stated it has 6.61M shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 862,537 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Cap Guardian reported 9,400 shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.02% or 732,570 shares in its portfolio. Ami Inv stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Iberiabank has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Signature Fin has 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,527 shares. Greystone Managed Invs holds 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 27,098 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 2,392 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 2.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 60,193 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Miles Cap reported 0.71% stake. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 79,296 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 11.74 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 1.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364 worth of stock or 5,500 shares. Another trade for 12,024 shares valued at $1.29 million was made by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. Shares for $2.26 million were sold by Spanos Mike. Khan Mehmood sold 168,295 shares worth $18.53M.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, September 28. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $122 target. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 3 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 3 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 5. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $127 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, September 28. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 3.