Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 76.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $877,000, up from 11,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 4.14M shares traded or 131.23% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) by 14.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.82% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.86 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 21.22 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 41.31% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 30/04/2018 – ALPEK SAYS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF PETROBRAS’S SUAPE, CITEPE; 15/03/2018 – Petrobras narrows 2017 loss, net debt falls below $85bn; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CO. IN MANGUINHOS CASE; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: LIQUIGAS WON’T REMAIN IN COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DIRECTOR SAYS EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE NEW CONTRACT WITH DISTRIBUTORS IN JULY AS COMPANY SEEKS TO RECOVER MARKET SHARE; 16/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7229 FROM BRL1.7072; 19/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS PRESENTS SUGGESTED MODEL FOR PARTNERSHIPS IN REFINERIES- FILING; 14/05/2018 – PETROBRAS: B3 AUTHORIZED CO. IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE LEVEL 2; 21/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES $4 BILLION GLOBAL BOND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PEDRO PARENTE SPEAKS ON RIGHTS TRANSFER IN LONDON

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $424.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13,500 shares to 21,300 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,300 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (NYSE:BK).

Among 16 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (NYSE:PBR), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA had 49 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, January 12 report. The stock of PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, June 11 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, February 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 27. The stock of PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 24. Tudor Pickering downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 13 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $732.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,090 shares to 79,265 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 4,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,501 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Among 17 analysts covering Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Agnico-Eagle Mines had 55 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 13 by TD Securities. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 19 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) rating on Sunday, December 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $52.0 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 14 by Raymond James. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 21 report. Citigroup initiated Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) rating on Tuesday, August 2. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $44 target.