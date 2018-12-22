Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) stake by 65.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 24,900 shares as Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG)’s stock declined 18.29%. The Petroleum & Resources Corp holds 13,200 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 38,100 last quarter. Packaging Corporation Of America now has $7.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.37% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 2.65 million shares traded or 127.27% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 21.58% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference

Ricks Cabaret International Inc (RICK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.11, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 39 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 25 sold and reduced stakes in Ricks Cabaret International Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.79 million shares, up from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ricks Cabaret International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 19 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $187.67 million. It operates in two divisions, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. It has a 8.47 P/E ratio. The firm owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 81,687 shares traded or 109.26% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) has declined 21.55% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Eric Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 03/05/2018 – RCI to Report 2Q18 Results & Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018; 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Rick Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 09/03/2018 – RCI in Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement; 28/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q EPS $1.47; 10/04/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Same-Store Sale Up 4.8%; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Rev $41.2M; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 07/03/2018 – RCI MAINTAINING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M

Scott & Selber Inc. holds 0.29% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for 20,000 shares. Stanley owns 23,128 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 73,983 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Management Group Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,920 shares.

Analysts await RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 30.56% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.36 per share. RICK’s profit will be $4.57 million for 10.27 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. extends sanctions waiver for Iraq to import Iranian gas, power – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Harvia strengthens its position in the United States by acquiring the business of Almost Heaven Saunas LLC – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. lawmakers seek oversight over any Saudi nuclear power deal – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Security Devices International Issues Progress Update on Byrnaâ„¢ HD Development Timeline and New 2019 Commercial Launch Initiatives – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 38.46% or $0.60 from last year’s $1.56 per share. PKG’s profit will be $202.52M for 9.34 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Scott Black Buys 5 Stocks in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Packaging Corp. Of America: A Cheap Way To Benefit From Online Retail – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Packaging Corporation Of America: Ride The E-Commerce Wave With A Strong Dividend Payer – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Corporation Of America: Target Return Of 143% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Key Points From Packaging Corp. of America’s Third-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 162 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 78.38 million shares or 2.26% less from 80.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust Co invested in 13,753 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Lifeplan Fin Group stated it has 0.24% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 971,659 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Swiss Bancshares invested in 301,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Lpl Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 11,450 shares. Johnson Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 27 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 14,855 shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 36 shares. Ifrah Fin holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,118 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 391 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Among 6 analysts covering Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Packaging Corp of America had 10 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 29 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, October 9. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $124 target in Monday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 30. Wells Fargo maintained Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 27.

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) stake by 63,100 shares to 107,300 valued at $5.12 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) stake by 77,100 shares and now owns 156,100 shares. Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.