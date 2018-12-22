Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Old Point Financial Corporatio (OPOF) by 16.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 40,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,227 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.68 million, up from 250,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Old Point Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 4,322 shares traded. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 10.71% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 210,967 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.30M, down from 218,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold OPOF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.80 million shares or 0.48% more from 1.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.01% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Virginia-based Old Point Trust And Fincl Svcs N A has invested 4.34% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). 2,237 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 14,946 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated accumulated 2,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Pl Cap Advisors Llc has invested 2.47% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Blackrock reported 1,424 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 1,482 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A, which manages about $177.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,195 shares to 25,712 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. On Monday, August 13 OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 10,214 shares.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 9,882 shares to 12,243 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 5,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Piper Jaffray maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 7 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. On Monday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was initiated on Friday, December 2 by Guggenheim. Jefferies maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Friday, April 13. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $3800 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 28 report. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, April 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.