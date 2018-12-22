Among 11 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Halliburton had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Monday, September 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, June 25 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was downgraded by Cleveland. Wells Fargo maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $55 target. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by BMO Capital Markets. See Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) latest ratings:

23/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $54 New Target: $50 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $51 New Target: $46 Maintain

18/10/2018 Broker: Cleveland Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

12/10/2018 Broker: Societe Generale Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58 New Target: $55 Maintain

19/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $50 Initiates Coverage On

17/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $63 New Target: $60 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $59 New Target: $55 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $65 New Target: $52 Maintain

Pggm Investments decreased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) stake by 33.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pggm Investments sold 74,855 shares as Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Pggm Investments holds 146,335 shares with $24.53 million value, down from 221,190 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc Com now has $83.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04M shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 77 investors sold Halliburton Company shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Finance holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 987,290 shares. Leavell Invest holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,261 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 166,262 shares. Condor Cap Management invested in 18,703 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 8.97M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Comerica Secs reported 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Bollard Ltd Limited Liability Company has 113,118 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp reported 8,831 shares. Andra Ap invested in 94,100 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Shelton Cap has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 300 shares stake. 1.98 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 134.64 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Beaty Anne L. sold $15,759 worth of stock. Shares for $648,034 were sold by Brown James S on Thursday, September 20. The insider Pope Lawrence J sold 2,000 shares worth $93,680.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) – TAC Adds New Air Freight Pricing Routes – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton EPS estimates cut at Citi as Q4 ‘unlikely the trough’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Call Buying Activity in Halliburton (HAL) Highlights Bullish Sentiment in Shares Through Mid-January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Howard Weil on Tuesday, July 24 with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, November 19. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $193 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. Argus Research maintained the shares of NEE in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Income Investors Buy NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Florida Purchase Improves The Value Of NextEra – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy: 5th Time Is The Charm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2018.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.81M for 28.08 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Pggm Investments increased Ally Finl Inc Com (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 502,388 shares to 1.22 million valued at $32.31M in 2018Q3. It also upped Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) stake by 933,300 shares and now owns 7.14M shares. Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alphaone Investment Ser Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 113,286 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt invested in 42,287 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.64% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,392 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 2,888 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0% stake. Pacific Mgmt accumulated 3,839 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 60,449 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 0.12% or 382,257 shares. Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Assocs Limited has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,672 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,979 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 158,215 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. City accumulated 10,416 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 6,270 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. Shares for $3.25M were sold by ROBO JAMES L. On Monday, September 17 the insider Kelliher Joseph T sold $1.39M. 17,000 shares were sold by Silagy Eric E, worth $2.92 million. Pimentel Armando Jr sold $836,940 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, November 6. 1,600 shares valued at $267,206 were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1. CUTLER PAUL I also sold $1.93M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares. Sieving Charles E sold $3.55M worth of stock or 19,731 shares.