Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 24.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 39,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 201,965 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.47M, up from 162,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 10.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 67,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 565,141 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.49M, down from 632,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9.20M shares. Signature Fincl Mgmt owns 15,258 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 323,292 shares. 27,807 are held by St Johns Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Frontier Invest Mgmt invested in 0.89% or 256,181 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 150,200 shares. 305,825 are held by James Research. Comerica Securities holds 0.71% or 123,998 shares. Da Davidson Com has 430,828 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 733,606 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Co. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cubic Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,417 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Allstate has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 18,487 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 4,640 shares to 353,233 shares, valued at $93.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd. (Prn) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc. (Prn).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Robbins Charles sold $10.28M worth of stock or 217,420 shares. 63,050 shares were sold by Goeckeler David, worth $3.00 million. 70,000 shares were sold by Kramer Kelly A., worth $3.30M. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by CHANDLER MARK D. 28,000 shares valued at $1.36 million were sold by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 16 report. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 26 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, June 30, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, November 16. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 13. J.P. Morgan maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, June 11 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Vetr upgraded the shares of PM in report on Monday, August 24 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $80 target in Friday, August 24 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $121 target in Tuesday, June 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, May 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 4 to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, October 20 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 3 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 14 by CLSA.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc holds 5,025 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc stated it has 1.92% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 8,645 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Valmark Advisers Inc reported 22,492 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jacobs & Commerce Ca reported 4,475 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,595 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 54,391 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested in 2,930 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 145,819 shares. Everett Harris And Communication Ca reported 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 551,532 are owned by Lpl Ltd Liability Company. Geode Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 17.43 million shares. Ftb Advisors reported 2,893 shares stake. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & holds 808 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,367 shares to 187,899 shares, valued at $42.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 96,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,698 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).