Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $599,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 2.78 million shares traded or 86.08% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 4.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 22,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 444,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.63 million, down from 467,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 8.05M shares traded or 157.36% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 25.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c

Among 26 analysts covering Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Albemarle Corporation had 86 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $154 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Monday, February 26 to “Underweight” rating. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $114 target in Thursday, February 23 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 3. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Seaport Global. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, October 23. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by Seaport Global. SunTrust upgraded the shares of ALB in report on Friday, August 7 to “Buy” rating.

