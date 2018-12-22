Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 6.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 15,346 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 208,301 shares with $10.13 million value, down from 223,647 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $188.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Among 2 analysts covering Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermon Group Holdings had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) rating on Thursday, August 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $31 target. The stock of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by SunTrust. See Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $31 New Target: $29 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $28 Upgrade

02/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $30 New Target: $31 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 4. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $48 target in Thursday, July 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 15. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, November 15. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Friday, December 14 to “Neutral”.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. Goeckeler David also sold $1.51M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Shares for $3.32M were sold by Kramer Kelly A.. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million. $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by BHATT PRAT. Tan Irving had sold 28,000 shares worth $1.36M. 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $613.12 million. The Company’s products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. It has a 48.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems.