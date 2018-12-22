Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 12.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $78.46 million, up from 546,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47M shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 135.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 60,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,542 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.52M, up from 44,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 4.09M shares traded or 75.17% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 35.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $755,551 activity. 2,489 shares valued at $317,203 were sold by Trice David W on Thursday, September 27. 1,792 shares valued at $209,309 were sold by CRISP CHARLES R on Tuesday, September 11.

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Tudor Pickering downgraded EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Friday, July 15 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Monday, August 10 to “Underperform”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, February 11. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 29. On Thursday, May 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Monday, March 5 by Susquehanna. As per Tuesday, September 12, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martin Currie invested 0.38% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Exane Derivatives accumulated 14 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Com has invested 0.82% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Country Bank & Trust reported 8 shares. 3,300 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cushing Asset LP invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ranger Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 675 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,837 shares. M&R Capital has 0.24% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Buckingham Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.08% or 5,130 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 172,628 shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.55% or 12,921 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matrix Svc Co Com (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 21,092 shares to 37,579 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Provident Finl Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PFS) by 17,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,143 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold BWA shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 182.43 million shares or 2.27% less from 186.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 0.08% stake. Bristol John W Ny invested 1.36% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Blackrock Inc invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 125,020 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 62,042 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 45,449 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research Incorporated reported 11,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old National Financial Bank In has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,080 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0% or 37 shares. 5,900 are held by Boston Family Office Limited Liability. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.25% or 1.23M shares. Montag A & Associate has 79,823 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Korea Inv holds 116,814 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.36 million activity. MICHAS ALEXIS P also sold $400,018 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares. $158,280 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares were sold by Wiegert Joel. $49,882 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was bought by MCWHINNEY DEBORAH D on Thursday, November 1. 7,692 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares with value of $302,534 were sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T. $118,590 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was bought by MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY on Wednesday, October 31.

