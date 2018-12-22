Virtu Financial Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 66.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc sold 5,887 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 12.80%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 2,989 shares with $434,000 value, down from 8,876 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $69.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39M shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 324.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 31,592 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 41,314 shares with $6.81M value, up from 9,722 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $339.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 115,799 shares to 826,304 valued at $107.37M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) stake by 87,644 shares and now owns 594,296 shares. Fibrogen Inc was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 24. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, November 26. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $245 target in Tuesday, November 13 report. On Thursday, December 13 the stock rating was reinitiated by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 24 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 10 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 24 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Century Cos Incorporated invested 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Arcadia Mngmt Mi holds 0.02% or 400 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 26,932 were reported by Family Capital. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). M&T Bancorp Corporation has invested 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,734 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 30,000 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 55,195 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Alkeon Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.03 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 1.28 million shares.

Among 10 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. American Tower had 12 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, November 16 with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 10 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $176 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 9 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, December 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 20 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $66.50 million activity. The insider SHARBUTT DAVID E sold 3,590 shares worth $563,845. On Monday, November 19 the insider Puech Olivier sold $1.77 million. $1.07 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by REEVE PAMELA D A. TAICLET JAMES D JR sold $6.25 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, July 9. $1.73 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DiSanto Edmund on Wednesday, November 7. Shares for $15.40 million were sold by Bartlett Thomas A. $7.03M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR.

Virtu Financial Llc increased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 4,709 shares to 6,739 valued at $2.47 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) stake by 85,336 shares and now owns 105,002 shares. Direxion Shs Etf Tr was raised too.