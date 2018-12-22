Pinnacle Financial Partners Boosted General Mls (GIS) Position; National Commerce (NCOM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 70.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired 15,147 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock declined 18.74%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 36,524 shares with $1.57M value, up from 21,377 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $23.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09 million shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Invest, Maine-based fund reported 560,555 shares. 3,471 were reported by Blue Chip Prns. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Company stated it has 1,139 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Foster Motley invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Park Corp Oh holds 53,148 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 53,553 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Washington Tru has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Botty Limited Co owns 9,095 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc stated it has 2.02M shares. Lifeplan Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Interocean Capital holds 18,624 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Finemark Bank & Trust And accumulated 26,274 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $4.63 million activity. Nudi Jonathon sold $225,155 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Monday, July 9. The insider OGrady Shawn P sold 82,244 shares worth $3.74 million. 1,000 shares were bought by SASTRE MARIA, worth $47,370. Shares for $105,919 were sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline. 13,204 shares valued at $604,321 were sold by MILLER HEIDI on Tuesday, July 31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 8,391 shares to 5,658 valued at $640,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 5,827 shares and now owns 9,287 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) was reduced too.

