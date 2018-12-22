Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 21.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,694 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock declined 17.14%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 40,056 shares with $3.06 million value, down from 50,750 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $18.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.54 million shares traded or 111.15% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 0.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 59 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 21,342 shares with $2.95B value, down from 21,401 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 129,841 shares. Moreover, Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 1.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Orrstown Financial Ser holds 8,870 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 19,031 shares. 54,095 were accumulated by Private Na. De Burlo Group Incorporated Inc owns 9,050 shares. Moreover, Wall Street Access Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,610 shares. Navellier And owns 1,842 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Elm Advisors Llc owns 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,864 shares. Amg Natl Trust National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 3,495 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 2.31% or 37,249 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 11,080 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt holds 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 49,779 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.15 million shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. 264,465 shares were sold by Gorsky Alex, worth $38.60M on Friday, November 16. On Friday, December 14 MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 748 shares. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. Shares for $4.41M were sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. On Wednesday, November 7 Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 40,000 shares. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, November 8.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Pdl Biopharma (Prn) stake by 1.62 million shares to 3.26M valued at $3.22 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Uniti Group stake by 100 shares and now owns 34,855 shares. Chesapeake Energy was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 22. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $153 target in Thursday, October 11 report.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “PayPal Stock Is a Winner When You Use This Pairs Strategy – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover executive chairman to depart post three months early – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forge First Asset Management November 2018 Commentary: Short U.S. Credit Cards – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials rally, but still down YTD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 18,286 shares to 35,658 valued at $7.94 million in 2018Q3. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 8,345 shares and now owns 17,934 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 24,242 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 20,634 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 1.92% or 313,735 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 47,455 shares. American Rech Mngmt accumulated 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc holds 244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 10,601 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.25% or 127,500 shares. Stanley stated it has 10,176 shares. Univest Of Pennsylvania holds 48,129 shares. Liberty Mutual Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 13,949 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.11% or 1.52 million shares. New York-based Hrt Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.09% or 31,161 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Discover Financial had 6 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Monday, October 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. On Tuesday, October 2 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 1 report.