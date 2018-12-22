City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 62.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 68,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,279 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97M, up from 109,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 346,165 shares traded or 201.98% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 10.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 5,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 235,476 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.56M, down from 241,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 4.09M shares traded or 75.54% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 11.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.69 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $369.95 million for 26.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $34.37 million activity. On Monday, December 3 Chen Heidi C. sold $233,775 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 2,500 shares. 46,816 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares with value of $4.25 million were sold by Knupp Catherine A.. Reed Willie M also sold $300,437 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares. 2,000 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares with value of $184,060 were sold by Lagano Roxanne. 16,385 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares with value of $1.51 million were sold by David Glenn. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $1.09 million was sold by PECK KRISTIN C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 0.16% or 46,565 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Liability stated it has 0.39% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Chem Bancorp holds 0.05% or 5,395 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 85 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors. Wellington Shields & Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 8,200 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 90,100 shares. Creative Planning reported 13,723 shares. Dana Advsr holds 62,334 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has 0.87% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 278,495 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va owns 23,390 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co holds 3.01 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Company accumulated 152,965 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0.08% or 534,190 shares. Korea Corporation invested in 0.16% or 373,240 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29,910 shares to 236,821 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.71, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold PHD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.80 million shares or 5.76% more from 5.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 18,107 shares or 0% of the stock. Shaker Fincl Svcs Ltd Co owns 293,758 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). City Of London Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 178,279 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 143,617 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 277,105 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 2,070 shares. Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 387,636 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Sit Assocs holds 0.02% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. 16,004 are held by Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Raymond James Fin Service Advisors Incorporated invested in 73,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Service Gru Inc holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability holds 0% or 10,732 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 118,168 shares or 0% of the stock.