Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 8.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 96,229 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 1.17M shares with $164.16 million value, up from 1.08M last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $91.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES

Among 2 analysts covering New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Jersey Resources had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 10 report. Wells Fargo maintained New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) rating on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $47 target. See New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) latest ratings:

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $45 New Target: $47 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies Corp had 3 analyst reports since November 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prentiss Smith & Inc holds 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 503 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt reported 3,081 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 3,560 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 60,234 shares. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors, Missouri-based fund reported 10,997 shares. Monetary Mngmt holds 16,940 shares. Bank owns 4,881 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 12,222 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 632 shares. 2,219 are held by Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. The Georgia-based Rowland And Counsel Adv has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Utah Retirement Systems holds 139,355 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 8,093 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 10,235 shares. Lvw Advsr Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,406 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Encompass Health Corp stake by 7,058 shares to 24,107 valued at $1.88 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jbg Smith Pptys stake by 8,985 shares and now owns 133,029 shares. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. The insider Gill Charles D sold $1.94M. 3,428 shares valued at $465,591 were sold by JOHRI AKHIL on Thursday, July 26.

The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 1.17M shares traded or 171.00% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 15.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Midstream, and Home Services and Other divisions. It has a 18.06 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 521,200 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.49, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold New Jersey Resources Corporation shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 57.08 million shares or 1.49% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Grp invested in 396,942 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0% or 88,691 shares. Renaissance Limited reported 656,201 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.01% or 526 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.03% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) or 32,600 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Federated Investors Pa owns 52,297 shares. Profund Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Fincl Architects has invested 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 9,633 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 17,156 shares. New Jersey-based Economic Planning Gp Adv has invested 0.08% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Aqr Capital Ltd Llc owns 55,275 shares. Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR).