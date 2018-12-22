Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 259,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.56 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $129.75M, down from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 240,032 shares traded or 89.09% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has risen 1.02% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER W. FORREST BELL LEAVING CO; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 03/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego; 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 19.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.26M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 3.28 million shares traded or 89.00% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ddr Corp by 290,000 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $38.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 5.94 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Among 44 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 40 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 194 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Tuesday, March 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $129 target. Barclays Capital maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Friday, August 4 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, January 6 the stock rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was downgraded by Seaport Global. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. Mitsubishi UFJ upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Tuesday, February 14 to “Overweight” rating. Bernstein maintained the shares of PXD in report on Friday, November 3 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, May 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 17 by Bernstein.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,098 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brown Advisory accumulated 3,774 shares. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 57 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ftb Advsr Inc owns 0.14% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 865 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 137,136 shares. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 0.1% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,300 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.06% stake. Ariel Investments Ltd Llc reported 362,754 shares stake. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability invested 0.2% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Oakbrook Investments Lc stated it has 7,165 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Llc holds 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 80,295 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 120,700 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc owns 366,247 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 70.49% or $0.86 from last year’s $1.22 per share. PXD’s profit will be $354.55 million for 15.03 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $13.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Translate Bio Inc by 4.57M shares to 6.49 million shares, valued at $62.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 14.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Among 6 analysts covering Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Veritiv Corp had 19 analyst reports since November 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 21. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 5 by Bank of America. William Blair downgraded the shares of VRTV in report on Thursday, August 3 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, November 8. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 18 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America downgraded Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) rating on Thursday, August 3. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $3600 target. As per Wednesday, January 31, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust. The stock of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by SunTrust. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 2 report.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 88.31% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.77 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $22.98 million for 4.31 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.11% EPS growth.