Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) by 2.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 24,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 869,184 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $151.40M, up from 844,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 3.28 million shares traded or 89.00% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 50,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 336,170 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.22 million, up from 285,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93 million shares traded or 129.20% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Clearing Operations Underpin Cme And Ice Creditworthiness; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 28/03/2018 – CME clinches Spencer’s Nex in deal to shakeup $500bn Treasuries market; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CME SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TAX PAYMENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.16% or 97,850 shares. Franklin Street Nc invested in 3.85% or 167,057 shares. Iron Fincl Lc invested 11.22% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gofen Glossberg Il holds 0.02% or 3,713 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 92,686 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 31,364 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 27,143 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co owns 16,323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 30,335 shares. Navellier And Assoc, Nevada-based fund reported 22,012 shares. Bangor Comml Bank invested in 4,052 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Partner Fund Management LP holds 0.31% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 124,918 shares. 60,018 are owned by Pdts Prns Llc. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Finance Stocks That Crushed Buffett’s Berkshire in 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAT, CME, AMG – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in CME Group, Ambac Financial Group, Erie Indemnity, FuelCell Energy, Hovnanian Enterprises, and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group, Home Depot, Target: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 12 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.23 million activity. DUFFY TERRENCE A sold $1.89M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, November 23. Winkler Julie had sold 5,847 shares worth $1.14 million. 7,820 shares were sold by Tobin Jack J, worth $1.37 million on Wednesday, September 5. Bernacchi Jeffrey M. also sold $878,762 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, September 4. Shares for $626,039 were sold by Holzrichter Julie on Tuesday, November 6. 1,823 shares were sold by Piell Hilda Harris, worth $319,025 on Tuesday, September 4.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $13.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 132,900 shares to 62,600 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, February 1. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was initiated on Friday, May 20 by Sterne Agee CRT. As per Monday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 28. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, July 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Wednesday, July 5. Wood maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, April 8 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Still Priced For Perfection? – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch When Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Fourth-Quarter Results – The Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Presents At 24th Annual Oil & Gas Investment Symposium – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2018. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hedges, Differentials And Pioneer’s Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon, Chevron head new methane emissions consortium – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2018.

Among 44 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 40 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 194 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Global Hunter Securities upgraded the stock to “Accumulate” rating in Friday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 27 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Accumulate” rating on Monday, March 21 by KLR Group. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, November 20. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 5. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 3.