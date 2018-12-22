Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (PST) Is Yet to See Trading Action on Dec 21

Shares of Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (CVE:PST) closed at 0.03 yesterday. Pistol Bay Mining Inc. currently has a total float of 33.50 million shares and on average sees 33,540 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0.03 and high of 0.18.

What Drives The Canadian Economy?

Canada is an important aspect of the North American economy. While the US is relatively bigger, it still has interesting potentials to drive economic growth in the region.

With a thriving equity market, any nation has the capacity to carry out long-term prospects. In Canada, for example, there is the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The benchmark index is the S&P/TSX Composite Index, replacing the TSE 300 Index.

Facts About the S&P/TSX Composite Index

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is a free-float market-capitalization-weighted index like most leading indices in the world. This means that its components are the most actively traded stocks on the TSX, excluding those that are held by inside traders, venture capitalists, and government entities. Stocks held by these stakeholders are not frequently traded, which is why it is useless to include them on indices. Pistol Bay Mining Inc. is one of the stocks traded on it.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index had recorded its all-time high of 15,657.63 in September 2014, thanks to the gains in crude oil prices that primarily led the surge in the Energy and Financials sectors’ the two biggest sectors on the weighted index. Meanwhile, it had recorded its all-time low of 217.50 in February 1950. As of October 31, 2014, more than 1,500 companies are listed on the TSX. By the end of May, the TSX already had a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion. The regular trading session on the TSX begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m. There is also a post-market session that lasts from 4:15 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

What Makes Up the S&P/TSX Composite Index

There are numerous requirements in order for companies to be included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. For starters, of course, they need to be listed on the TSX. Consequently, they must operate in accordance to all existing Canadian corporate laws. As Pistol Bay Mining Inc. is still listed, this means that the stock complies with all laws.

In order to become a component of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, a stock must weigh at least 0.05% of the index. Prior to rebalancing, it must have traded an average of C$1 in the preceding three months and at least C$1 in the last three sessions leading to the month of review. Moreover, its trading volume must weigh at least 0.025% of the overall trading volume of all eligible stocks.

About 250 companies make up the S&P/TSX Composite Index. The Financials and Energy sectors alone account for 56% of it, with the former making up 36% and the latter making up 20%. The next biggest sectors include the Materials, Industrial, and Consumer Discretionary sectors.

Because the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has recently decided to cut oil production rate to lift oil prices, the Energy sector of the S&P/TSX Composite Index is poised for potential gains. Professional analysts might be interested how this will affect Pistol Bay Mining Inc..

Investing on the TSX is an ideal way to bet on the Canadian economy. With a promising long-term growth, investors will surely benefit from valuable returns be it in the near term or the longer term.

More notable recent Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (CVE:PST) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Exxonâ€™s $2 Billion Canadian Move Shows Confidence When Others Flee – Bloomberg” on November 08, 2018, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut – Bloomberg” published on March 06, 2018, Bloomberg.com published: “Cenovus CEO Sees More Deep Basin Asset Sales, But No Full Exit – Bloomberg” on February 15, 2018. More interesting news about Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (CVE:PST) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Relief Is About to Roll Down the Tracks in Canadaâ€™s Oil Crisis – Bloomberg” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Historic Price Crash Plunges Canadian Oil Patch Into Crisis – Bloomberg” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Pistol Bay Mining Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company has market cap of $1.01 million. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. It has a 3 P/E ratio. The firm primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims consisting of 1,063 claims covering approximately 42,000 acres located in Ontario.