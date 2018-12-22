Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by 4.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 9,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,645 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.14M, up from 234,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Cathay Gen Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 1.72M shares traded or 255.00% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 15.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.15% the S&P500.

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 32.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,213 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $866,000, down from 24,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 42,175 shares to 80,645 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oppenheimer Hldgs Inc (NYSE:OPY) by 29,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,530 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CATY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 56.83 million shares or 1.39% more from 56.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.07% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Rothschild Communications Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 322,001 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.07% or 73,497 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Tower Research Llc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 39,647 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 42,868 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 99,190 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Raymond James And Associate holds 12,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.1% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). 1,134 are held by M&R Capital Inc. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 166,102 shares.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 CHAN KELLY L bought $18,725 worth of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) or 500 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $425,000 was made by TANG ANTHONY M on Friday, August 17.

Among 10 analysts covering Cathay Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cathay Bancorp had 36 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, November 28. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by BMO Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 3 report. The stock of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 11 by Wood. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, October 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 2 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) rating on Friday, September 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $43.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Plc owns 1.55 million shares. Fosun Intll Limited owns 10,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,940 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley & Associates has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 50,670 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 554,002 shares or 2.9% of the stock. De Burlo Group Inc owns 0.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 34,015 shares. Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 34,690 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Ruggie Capital Group accumulated 1,086 shares. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 0.8% or 1.45M shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 15,391 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Private Asset Management holds 48,722 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 0.51% stake. Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 106,910 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 12. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $54.0 target in Tuesday, January 23 report. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Hilliard Lyons given on Wednesday, July 27. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3 to “Neutral”. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, May 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 24.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $254.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,067 shares to 213,827 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55B for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

