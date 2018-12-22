Banc Funds Co Llc decreased First Of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) stake by 7.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 22,575 shares as First Of Long Island Corp. (FLIC)’s stock declined 9.79%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 264,475 shares with $5.75M value, down from 287,050 last quarter. First Of Long Island Corp. now has $500.06M valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 224,686 shares traded or 316.39% up from the average. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 34.71% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.71% the S&P500.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 14.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 2,301 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc holds 13,443 shares with $1.86 million value, down from 15,744 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $101,036 activity. The insider VITTORIO MICHAEL N sold 3,000 shares worth $61,537. Shares for $79,514 were sold by MANFREDONIA DONALD L. Shares for $20,425 were bought by Strain Denise on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $19,590 were bought by COVER ALEXANDER L on Friday, December 7.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Community Bank Of The Bay (CBYAA) stake by 70,500 shares to 475,440 valued at $3.69M in 2018Q3. It also upped Revere Bank stake by 106,000 shares and now owns 216,817 shares. California Bancorp was raised too.

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $11.72 million for 10.66 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold FLIC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.66 million shares or 1.65% less from 13.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Ltd holds 0.01% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) or 12,261 shares. Chilton Company Limited Liability Company reported 112,331 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 71,911 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated holds 0% or 2,051 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 17,791 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.08% or 118,895 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Lp owns 49,385 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Roundview Limited Liability Co owns 29,462 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc accumulated 20,960 shares or 0% of the stock. 23,862 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Lc accumulated 43,475 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 24,475 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 49,376 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Estabrook Capital holds 123,770 shares. State Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Charles Schwab Advisory Inc has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Phocas Finance invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Liability Com reported 160,573 shares stake. Hays Advisory Lc invested in 0.18% or 1,999 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt stated it has 133,641 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 2.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.52 million are owned by Mawer Mngmt. Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,237 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Lc holds 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3.27M shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc has 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,948 shares. Westwood Group Inc holds 1.73M shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Lp reported 52,727 shares stake.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. Duato Joaquin also sold $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Sneed Michael E sold $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 23. 7,899 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $1.08 million were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Another trade for 166,695 shares valued at $24.41 million was sold by Fasolo Peter. On Friday, December 14 PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,000 shares. 264,465 shares were sold by Gorsky Alex, worth $38.60M.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased Alphabet Inc Com Cl A stake by 456 shares to 1,381 valued at $1.67 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares S&P Small (IJS) stake by 14,187 shares and now owns 15,600 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.