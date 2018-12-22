Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 222 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.27M, up from 15,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 1700.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102.57 million, up from 77,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 2.82M shares traded or 13.62% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 39.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $487.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,112 shares to 153,328 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 29. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million. 2,030 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.21M on Thursday, November 15. Zapolsky David had sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million on Thursday, November 15. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960. On Monday, October 29 the insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69 million.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 585,630 shares to 622,521 shares, valued at $54.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,400 shares, and cut its stake in Unum Therapeutics Inc.

