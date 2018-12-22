Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 5.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 79,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.32 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 31.50 million shares traded or 178.10% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience

Albion Financial Group decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 26.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group sold 8,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, down from 31,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09M shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $4.63 million activity. Nudi Jonathon sold 5,066 shares worth $225,155. The insider SASTRE MARIA bought 1,000 shares worth $47,370. $105,919 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline. Shares for $604,321 were sold by MILLER HEIDI on Tuesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motco reported 66,427 shares stake. Monetary Group stated it has 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Amarillo Natl Bank reported 5,457 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 0.08% or 7.43M shares. First Natl Bank And Trust Of Newtown holds 5,260 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ameriprise reported 5.53 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,499 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Ny has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 19,079 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.03% or 48,906 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 177,538 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 12,804 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 142,762 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. State Street Corporation invested in 0.11% or 33.88 million shares.

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 24 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Wednesday, December 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 15. The rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 17 with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is General Mills’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills Offers An Attractive Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Mills (GIS) PT Cut To $43 At Barclays – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy ConAgra Brands After Its Post-Earnings Plunge? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $739.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultrashort by 79,596 shares to 88,026 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Estate Select Sector Spdr by 10,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regions to open seven new branches among five states – Birmingham Business Journal” on November 28, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Regions banker named CEO of Virginia-based bank – Birmingham Business Journal” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regions Financial +1.5% after JPMorgan upgrades on loan growth, NIM – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades Regions Financial (RF) to Reduce – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Regions Financial (RF) Appoints Charles McCrary as Board Chair Succeeding Grayson Hall – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 40.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RF’s profit will be $392.88M for 8.46 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $105.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,233 shares to 55,645 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd Ii (EIV) by 65,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Among 36 analysts covering Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Regions Financial Corp had 122 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 5. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 27. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16.0 target in Monday, December 4 report. Bernstein downgraded the shares of RF in report on Tuesday, August 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 16 by Wood. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 7 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by SunTrust. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Tuesday, October 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, October 26. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by FBR Capital.