Poa Network (POA) registered 4.93% increase in 24 hours

It was good day for Poa Network (POA), as it jumped by $0.0014338943 or 4.93%, touching $0.0304993193. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that Poa Network (POA) is looking for the $0.03354925123 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.0570148030404271. The highest price was $0.0324370143 and lowest of $0.0288716555 for December 21-22. The open was $0.029065425. It last traded at Binance exchange. Aproximately 8,538 POA worth $260 was traded.

For a month, Poa Network (POA) tokens went down -19.14% from $0.03772 for coin. For 100 days POA is down -49.97% from $0.06096. It traded at $0.3632 200 days ago. Poa Network (POA) has 204.48 million coins mined with the market cap $6.24 million. It has 252.46M coins in circulation. It was founded on 20/07/2017. The Crypto POA has PoA proof type and operates under Proof-of-Authority algorithm.

Poa Network is a public sidechain based on the Ethereum protocol. The blockchain will feature the Proof-of-Authority algorithm, which does not depend on the nodes solving mathematical problems, but instead uses a set of “authorities”, pre-selected validators that will be able to seal the blocks and secure the network. The validators identity will be public enabling any third party to check their identity.

The Poa Network will allow organizations to build their own networks with their own validators and developers to deploy DApps.