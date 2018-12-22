Meristem Llp increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 17.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,309 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04M, up from 57,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 1.45 million shares traded or 191.00% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has declined 11.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Guillermo del Toro to Produce Next Films of Issa Lopez, Karla Castaneda; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB) by 15.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 15,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,100 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.94M, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bel Fuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 86,828 shares traded or 346.81% up from the average. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has declined 21.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BELFB News: 15/03/2018 – Bel Power Solutions to Attend the Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, CA; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.61% STAKE IN BEL FUSE INC

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $178,095 activity. ACKERMAN DENNIS also sold $63,595 worth of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) on Tuesday, November 6. $74,500 worth of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was sold by BERNSTEIN DANIEL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.60, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold BELFB shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 51,300 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,094 shares, and cut its stake in Web.Com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WWWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold TTC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes.

Meristem Llp, which manages about $2.00B and $292.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,291 shares to 24,726 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,990 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $6.88 million activity. On Tuesday, August 28 the insider BURKART PHILIP A sold $1.04 million. The insider BROWN WILLIAM E JR sold 5,768 shares worth $360,558. $204,297 worth of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was sold by COOPER JANET KATHERINE on Tuesday, August 28. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider Grams Blake M sold $144,118. $300,000 worth of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was sold by Redetzke Darren L. Shares for $380,223 were sold by HAMILTON BRADLEY A on Friday, September 7.

