Kbc Group Nv increased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) stake by 12.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 54,958 shares as Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI)'s stock declined 13.17%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 479,490 shares with $3.03M value, up from 424,532 last quarter. Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc now has $24.83B valuation. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 35.12 million shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has risen 10.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Service Corp Intl (SCI) stake by 10.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc acquired 31,856 shares as Service Corp Intl (SCI)'s stock rose 8.02%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 329,668 shares with $14.57 million value, up from 297,812 last quarter. Service Corp Intl now has $7.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 2.42M shares traded or 89.51% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 19.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 22,674 shares to 106,803 valued at $30.01 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWS) stake by 5,513 shares and now owns 156,739 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SCI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 149.94 million shares or 2.03% more from 146.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 6.48 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 32,308 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 4,957 shares. Principal Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Westpac invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Moreover, Hightower has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 4,778 shares. 2,501 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company. Howe And Rusling reported 1,688 shares. Riverhead Lc reported 24,783 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 41,421 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 26,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,752 are held by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Renaissance Limited Liability owns 899,300 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Service Corp Intl had 3 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 26 by Oppenheimer. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $25.29 million activity. On Thursday, November 15 RYAN THOMAS L sold $4.40M worth of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 99,597 shares. Another trade for 9,300 shares valued at $426,865 was sold by Tidwell Steven A. 110,000 shares were sold by TANZBERGER ERIC D, worth $4.53 million. The insider Moore Tammy R sold $1.10M. Sangalis Gregory T also sold $1.06 million worth of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) shares. $2.13M worth of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) was sold by WALTRIP W BLAIR on Monday, August 27. Williams Edward E sold $309,671 worth of stock or 7,835 shares.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "36 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga" on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Service Corporation International (SCI) Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha" published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments – GlobeNewswire" on May 29, 2018.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) stake by 123,347 shares to 297,056 valued at $4.43 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 82,525 shares and now owns 134,603 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold SIRI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 741.01 million shares or 6.98% less from 796.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invs accumulated 287,777 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.07% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 621,856 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited has 0.04% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 831,507 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.06% or 30,503 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.70 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% stake. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 4,600 shares stake. Lincoln Natl Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,613 shares. Atria Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 31,612 shares. Tig Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 180,000 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company owns 1.17 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sirius XM Holdings had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) on Tuesday, September 25 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. Barrington Research upgraded Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) on Friday, June 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 6.