Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 4.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 1,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,144 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.06M, down from 42,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc. (QLYS) by 67.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 22,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,673 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $951,000, down from 33,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 1.04M shares traded or 174.74% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 32.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.74% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $9.84 million for 67.88 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.66 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold QLYS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 30.96 million shares or 0.13% less from 31.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Secs Lc accumulated 0% or 3,791 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 21,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 64,735 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 85,670 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 0.01% or 588,002 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 211,099 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 153,449 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 9,721 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 294,083 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 17 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank invested in 14,993 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 5,308 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). The New York-based Alkeon Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Among 25 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Qualys had 77 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 9 by Topeka Capital Markets. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 3. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 9 by Wunderlich. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) earned “Overweight” rating by First Analysis on Thursday, June 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 6 by Needham. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, December 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $50 target in Thursday, July 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold” rating.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. by 146,385 shares to 226,158 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immune Design Corporation (NASDAQ:IMDZ) by 281,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc..

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $9.71 million activity. Fisher Melissa B sold $108,585 worth of stock. $292,619 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was sold by Thakar Sumedh S. On Monday, July 2 Deeba Amer sold $170,035 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $3.40M were sold by COURTOT PHILIPPE F on Tuesday, August 14.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of stock or 15,652 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Cap Advsr Limited has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1,922 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr reported 22,449 shares stake. Gradient Investments Lc holds 72,694 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 15,943 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Company holds 456,486 shares. Herald Limited holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,635 shares. Boys Arnold & reported 5.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Corp Va invested in 0.1% or 1,810 shares. Diker Ltd Com owns 14,113 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 6.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 47,797 are held by Hendershot Investments. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 645,036 shares. Baskin Fincl Svcs invested in 160,391 shares or 6.56% of the stock.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $268.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 9,268 shares to 45,941 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 3,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).