Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 303.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 3,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,714 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.05M, up from 1,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 12.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 50,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,782 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.72M, up from 414,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 6.38M shares traded or 96.89% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. On Friday, November 2 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,475 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 22,849 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Wespac Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aviva Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 558,874 shares. 16,000 were accumulated by Olstein Mngmt L P. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 4,768 were reported by Fort Limited Partnership. Brookstone Capital has 4,859 shares. The Washington-based Washington Tru Bancorp has invested 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sensato Investors Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 61,643 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 16,586 shares. Miles Cap Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 1,388 shares. Parkside Bank & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Criterion Capital Management reported 5.62% stake.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $268.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 6,952 shares to 10,023 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,104 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $164.0 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $248 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, January 4. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 28 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 30 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 11. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $212.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 8 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, September 7. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

More news for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “LKQ Corporation Amends and Extends its Senior Secured Credit Facility – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – Nasdaq” and published on December 20, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $189,132 activity. The insider Laroyia Varun bought 1,000 shares worth $26,500. Another trade for 8,019 shares valued at $268,726 was sold by Quinn John S. Subramanian Guhan had bought 1,500 shares worth $48,465 on Thursday, June 21.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 9,871 shares to 113,993 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 30,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,382 shares, and cut its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN).