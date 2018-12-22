Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 85.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 3.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 593,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.20M, down from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 15.70M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 7.88% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 04/04/2018 – Bradesco sees Brazil recovery still fragile, expects better 2019; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 03/05/2018 – Brazilian banks, funds join arbitration against Petrobras -paper; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q EPS BRL2.91; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc. (RP) by 7.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 9,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,993 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.51M, down from 123,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 845,677 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 107.69% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RP’s profit will be $24.43 million for 41.81 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $473.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 412,700 shares to 933,000 shares, valued at $22.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (NYSE:AVAL).

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.25B for 11.98 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

