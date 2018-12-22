Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 274.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 78,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 107,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.60 million, up from 28,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.48% or $19.84 during the last trading session, reaching $286.56. About 1.42M shares traded or 77.53% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 29.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (STMP) by 12.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 9,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,408 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.64M, up from 73,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $145.36. About 544,193 shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has risen 1.30% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70

Among 16 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MercadoLibre had 59 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 23 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of MELI in report on Wednesday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Monday, October 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MELI in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, July 16. Goldman Sachs initiated MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Tuesday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 13.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $473.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 258,800 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,900 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 31 investors sold MELI shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 49 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.25 million shares or 0.10% more from 40.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Generation Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.29% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1.21M shares. 242,710 were reported by Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Adirondack Trust Commerce invested in 3 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.12% or 157,156 shares in its portfolio. 300,657 were reported by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 102,514 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% or 19,765 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 31,976 shares. Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 1,493 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 66 shares stake. Brinker Capital accumulated 4,210 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership has 138,784 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 8 shares. Amp has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 11,239 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Stamps.com had 36 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, August 25. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The company was initiated on Monday, October 19 by Singular Research. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Buy” rating by Singular Research given on Monday, November 9. The company was maintained on Sunday, October 29 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, November 6. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy”. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 9 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold STMP shares while 80 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 15.92 million shares or 1.76% more from 15.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Prudential Public Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Stevens Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bbt Limited Liability owns 0.4% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 4,782 shares. Mason Street Advisors reported 5,057 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 1,151 shares. 12,700 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 55,560 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cap Mgmt Va stated it has 42,841 shares. Wade G W Inc holds 890 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 71 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Buerba Sebastian sold $631,760 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Monday, July 2.

