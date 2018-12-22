Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 18.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 95,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 613,618 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.95M, up from 518,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 14.01 million shares traded or 144.26% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 89.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why We Doubled Our Position In Amazon – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon partners with Orange; launches Nordics region – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan sticks with Costco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M. Shares for $2.70M were sold by Jassy Andrew R. $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Reynolds Shelley also sold $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Zapolsky David sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66 million. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,055 shares worth $3.22M.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $452.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Prn) by 342,000 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $9.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 60,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Pptys.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Monday, January 18 with “Positive”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 20 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 27 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, January 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 3 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, February 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $750 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 12 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scholtz & Com Ltd Liability Com reported 5,547 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund reported 3.43% stake. Js Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 10,000 shares. Valiant Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 39,950 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 18,778 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spinnaker holds 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 789 shares. Bristol John W & New York holds 81,344 shares. Fairfield Bush & Com holds 12,199 shares or 6.86% of its portfolio. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 2.26% or 238,920 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 2.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,000 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 4,351 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Tikvah Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 15.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gm Advisory Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,558 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt owns 4.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,968 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 525.30 million shares or 3.15% less from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 7,043 shares. Compton Cap Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 23,300 shares. Town Country Bank Dba First Bankers holds 0.87% or 62,396 shares. Chatham Gru Incorporated Inc reported 8,070 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 204,448 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Private Communications Na accumulated 12,655 shares. New York-based Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Rothschild Il reported 30,900 shares. Oakworth holds 0.01% or 1,215 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Limited Llc reported 395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pension holds 709,502 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Univest Of Pennsylvania holds 0.37% or 41,417 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited owns 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 115,644 shares.

More recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Utility Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018 was also an interesting one.