Redwood Investments Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 3.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc sold 1,112 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 34,414 shares with $12.80 million value, down from 35,526 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $172.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 70.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 27,420 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock declined 25.31%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 11,595 shares with $1.37 million value, down from 39,015 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $4.06B valuation. The stock decreased 5.09% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.26 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has declined 43.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.05% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,538 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 7,578 shares. Cambridge Finance reported 21,043 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc has 51,763 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp holds 1.63% or 23,135 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 344,545 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 341 shares. Moreover, Syntal Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 755 shares. Moreover, Torray Limited Company has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stevens Limited Partnership owns 54,340 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. 591,030 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Insight 2811 holds 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,074 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited invested 2.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 194,642 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Tigress Financial. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, November 29. UBS reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by UBS.

Redwood Investments Llc increased Aptiv Plc stake by 13,846 shares to 112,013 valued at $9.40 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) stake by 10,814 shares and now owns 344,549 shares. Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.75 million was made by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29. 1,640 shares were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E, worth $602,733.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 62.37% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.93 per share. OLED’s profit will be $16.49M for 61.51 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.08% negative EPS growth.

