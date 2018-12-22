Prevas AB (PREV-B) Jumps 0.28% on Dec 22

Shares of Prevas AB (STO:PREV.B) last traded at 17.8, representing a move of 0.28%, or 0.05 per share, on volume of 57 shares. After opening the trading day at 17.8, shares of Prevas AB traded in a close range. Prevas AB currently has a total float of 10.10M shares and on average sees 9,301 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 14.55 and high of 24.

Nasdaq Stockholm: A Nordic Nation’s Pride

Sweden is home to one of the best and most accomplished economies in the world. It is truly a pride of the European Union (EU), especially now that Great Britain has decided to leave the political organization. Prevas AB is not very concern for its investors. With the Brexit, the Swedish economy is now more than ever at a more competent position to carry out growth prospects.

Stockholm Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stockholm

The Nasdaq Stockholm, located in Frihamnen, Stockholm, is the primary stock exchange in Sweden. It is also one of the main stock exchanges in other Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Norway.

The Nasdaq Stockholm had been established as early as 1863, making it one of the oldest stock exchange in Europe and in the world as well. Until about the first half of the calendar year 1990, trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm occurs on the floor at the Stockholm Stock Exchange Building. Electronic trading was only launched on June 1, 1990. And now it provides numerous improvements in the common work for Prevas AB.

Nasdaq, Inc. owns the Nasdaq Stockholm since 2008. Consequently, it is part of Nasdaq Nordic, a subsidiary of Nasdaq founded in 2003. Other stock exchanges overseen by Nasdaq Nordic include the Armenia Stock Exchange or Nasdaq OMX Armenia, the Copenhagen Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Helsinki Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Helsinki, the Iceland Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Iceland, the Riga Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Baltic, and the Tallinn Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Baltic.

As of March, more than 300 companies are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. In totality, it has a market capitalization of roughly $1.26 trillion.

The regular trading session on the Nasdaq Stockholm begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m.

OMX Stockholm 30 Index (OMXS30)

The OMXS30 is the benchmark Swedish index measuring the top 30 stocks on the Nasdaq Stockholm based on market capitalization. It uses the base value of 125 points, which has a base date of September 1986. The OMXS30 has numerous sectors; and the three biggest sectors include Consumer Services, Financials, and Industrials. OMXS30 guarantee the stability for Prevas AB work, as well.

The components of the OMXS30 are reviewed semi-annually in order to guarantee an accurate representation of the Swedish equity market. During rebalancing periods, it is only normal for the OMXS30 to forego some components and welcome new ones. It always depends on the companies’ liquidity, market capitalization, and several other factors.

The OMXS30 has touched its all-time low of 98.86 points in November 1987. The substantial losses are widely attributed to the Black Monday, an occurrence that had shaken the global equity market. It all began when stocks on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) had significantly declined on October 19, 1987.

Eventually, the OMXS30 was able to recoup from the dark times in global economy history. It has touched its all-time high of 1,719.93 in April 2015.

Today is the best time to enter the European equity market, particularly that of Sweden. And perhaps check some companies like Prevas AB. With low interest rates, Europe is surely an ideal place for investors to bet on through the Nasdaq Stockholm.

Prevas AB operates as a technical IT firm in Sweden. The company has market cap of $179.82 million. The firm provides product development services, including conceptualization, preliminary studies, requirements analysis and specifications, prototype development, test and certification, industrialization, transfer to production, production management, training and information dissemination, and product support and maintenance. It has a 19.02 P/E ratio. It also offers industrial IT and automation products, such as AutArch PIMS, a decision-making platform; Bartrack, a Web application to generate and print barcode labels; EquipMan, a tool for handling assets; furnace optimization control system; GCM, a system for electronic trade item information; Improve OEE, a Web solution for production monitoring; and LIPS, a system to support logistics in industrial production.